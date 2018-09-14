FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 10:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Anglo American asks Angola for permission explore for metals

1 Min Read

LUANDA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Anglo American, one of the world’s largest commodities miners, has written to Angola’s government requesting permission to explore three areas for base metals, the country’s mineral resources ministry said on Friday.

London-listed Anglo, which operates diamond, copper and platinum mines around the world, submitted a letter of intent to invest in the southern African nation’s mining sector, the Angolan Ministry of Mineral Resources and oil said. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana and Mark Potter)

