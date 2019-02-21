Anglo American suspends operations at Australian coal mine after fatality

MELBOURNE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Anglo American said on Thursday it has suspended operations at its Moranbah North coking coal mine in Australia after one worker died and several were injured on Wednesday.

The London-listed miner said an investigation was underway into the underground accident between a personnel carrier and a grader. The driver of the grader was taken by ambulance to hospital and later died, it said.

Four other employees were helicoptered to hospitals in the towns of Mackay and Rockhampton and have since been released, it said, adding that production remained suspended while an investigation was conducted.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of one of our employees in the incident that occurred yesterday at Moranbah North,” Glen Britton, Anglo American’s executive head of underground operations, said in a statement.

“We are working with the relevant authorities to understand how this incident occurred.”

The Moranbah North mine in northern Queensland state produced about 7.68 million tonnes of coking coal last year, according to AME Group.