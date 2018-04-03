FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 7:01 AM / in a day

Anglo needs 90 days to inspect leak at Brazil iron ore operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc will need about 90 days to inspect a pipeline at its suspended Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil, it said on Tuesday, after the country’s environmental regulators ordered the miner to halt operations following a leak.

Anglo halted operations after a leak was discovered on March 29 on a pipeline which carries iron ore in slurry form from the mine to an export terminal.

It said the leak of non-hazardous iron ore slurry was stopped within eight minutes and caused no disruption to local water supply.

The company said there were no injuries.

A previous leak prompted Anglo to suspend operations from March 12 to 27 at Minas-Rio, which transports iron ore from the company’s mine and processing facility in the state of Minas Gerais to a port in the state of Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

