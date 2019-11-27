Anglo American to sell 12% stake in Australia mine for about $141 million

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Miner Anglo American Plc said on Wednesday it plans to sell a minority stake of 12% in its Grosvenor coking coal mine in Australia for about $141 million to a consortium of Japanese companies.

The consortium — which includes Nippon Steel Corp, Mitsui & Co Ltd, Nippon Steel Trading Corp, Shinsho Corp, JFE Mineral Co Ltd — also owns a 12% stake in Anglo’s Moranbah North mine that provides the coal processing infrastructure for Grosvenor. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)