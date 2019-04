April 25 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc said total output slipped by 6 percent during the first quarter, partly hurt by production issues at Venetia diamond mine and Kumba iron ore and platinum group metals.

But the blue-chip miner said copper output climbed 4 percent to 161 kilo tonnes for the three months ended March 31. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)