Anglo American quarterly output rises 4%, lifts 2019 outlook for Minas-Rio

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Miner Anglo American said on Tuesday it was on track to meet annual output targets after production rose 4% in the third quarter, driven by a ramp up at its Minas-Rio mine in Brazil and rise in coking coal production.

Minas-Rio, one of Anglo’s biggest growth projects that was suspended last year, is expected to produce 20-22 million tonnes of iron ore in 2019, up from previous expectations of 19-21 million tonnes, the company said.

Production of iron ore at Minas-Rio was 6.1 million tonnes, and metallurgical coal jumped 22% to 6.6 million tonnes in the quarter ended Sept. 30, the company said.

