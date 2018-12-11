Miner Anglo American sees higher production between 2018 and 2021

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Miner Anglo American Plc expects an incremental rise in production between 2018 and 2021 and costs to fall, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Cutifani said the company, which has mining operations in Southern Africa, North and South America and Australia, expects 2018 production to be 2 percent higher than its previous forecast.

The miner sees a 3 percent rise in production in 2019 and a further 5 percent boost in both 2020 and 2021. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)