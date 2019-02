Feb 21 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc on Thursday posted a better than expected 4 percent rise in underlying core earnings, driven by higher prices, volumes and lower costs.

Anglo’s underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to $9.16 billion from $8.82 billion, a year earlier. The figure beat analysts’ average estimate of $8.7 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)