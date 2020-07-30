UPDATE 2-Coronavirus hits Anglo American's profit, recovery in sight

(Adds detail)

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Diversified miner Anglo American on Thursday said first-half profits fell 39% as coronavirus-related lockdowns hit production and it halved its dividend in line with its payout policy.

The London-listed miner posted underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $3.4 billion for the six months to June 30, beating a consensus of $3 billion from nine analysts compiled by Vuma.

It declared an interim dividend of 28 cents per share, down 55% from a year earlier, but in line with its 40% payout policy and beating consensus estimates for a 20 cents payout.

Anglo American, with its extensive African exposure, has been the hardest hit of the major miners by lockdowns in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“The year has been like nothing I have ever seen in my 43 years in the industry,” CEO Mark Cutifani said on a call.

The share price fell in early trade and by 0806 GMT was 3% lower versus a 1.6% fall in the wider sector.

Credit Suisse said in a note the shares were apparently “pricing in a weak 2020,” but the company had provided investors with “a clear roadmap to an operational recovery in the coming years”.

Earlier this month, Anglo maintained most of the full-year production targets it set in April after lockdowns hit its output.

Anglo also suffered operational incidents at its platinum unit in South Africa and in its Australian metallurgical coal mine, which were to an extent offset by performances at its Brazilian iron ore and Chilean copper operations.

Iron ore prices have climbed, driven in part by China, where diamond sales are also beginning to rise, Cutifani said. He also predicted a recovery in the leading U.S. diamond market in the second half.

Other miners are also banking on China, the world’s biggest commodity market.

Larger rival Rio Tinto on Wednesday declared a first-half dividend in line with expectation and said it saw a V-shaped recovery in China.