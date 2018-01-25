Anglo American reports 5 pct rise in 2017 output

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Miner Anglo American on Thursday reported a 5 percent increase in 2017 output citing improved productivity and the removal of less profitable ounces.

Its De Beers diamond unit increased production 22 percent while copper and coking coal were broadly flat.

Kumba Iron Ore in South Africa increased output by 8 percent.

“The 5 percent increase for the full year reflects our ongoing focus on productivity and was achieved despite the removal of unprofitable and higher cost platinum and metallurgical coal,” CEO Mark Cutifani said in a statement.