Anglo says operational improvements drive output

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Anglo American said on Thursday improved efficiency had driven a 7 percent increase in overall output for the fourth quarter of 2018 versus a year earlier, excluding the impact of a stoppage at the Minas-Rio iron ore project in Brazil.

Copper output rose 23 percent, while the De Beers diamond unit increased production by 12 percent and platinum and palladium rose 3 percent.

In December, Anglo said its annual production would rise more than previously expected and costs should be lower.