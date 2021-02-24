UPDATE 1-Anglo Pacific signs $205 mln Voisey's Bay cobalt deal

(Adds detail, quote, context)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Anglo Pacific has agreed to buy a share of cobalt production from Vale’s Voisey’s Bay mine in Canada, giving the mining royalty and streaming company exposure to the key battery metal for the first time, it said on Wednesday.

The deal is Anglo Pacific’s biggest to date and marks the start of a shift into battery metals and away from coking coal and iron ore, CEO Julian Treger said.

Anglo Pacific will buy a company holding a 70% interest in 32.6% of the mine’s cobalt production from private equity sellers for $205 million cash and a contingent consideration of up to $27 million.

The company declined to say who the private equity sellers are. The 32.6% stream of cobalt production was previously owned by Canadian firm Cobalt 27, which was taken over by Pala Investments in 2019.

“We definitely see this as the first significant step in completely recasting the characteristics of Anglo Pacific,” Treger said.

The transaction will make the company’s exposure to cobalt close to 50%, and cut its exposure to coking coal and iron ore to around 20% from 50%, Treger said.

Voisey’s Bay, in Labrador, produces nickel-cobalt-copper concentrate and copper concentrate. Brazil’s Vale shuttered the mine in mid-March due to the pandemic and restarted operations in early July.

If the deal is completed, Anglo Pacific will effectively own 22.8% of the mine’s cobalt production. (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely)