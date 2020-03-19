Anglo American Platinum nudges output guidance lower

JOHANNESBURG, March 19 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum’s full-year production of platinum group metals will be at the lower end of its previous outlook, it said on Thursday, sending its shares down 10%.

The world’s second-biggest platinum group metals producer, known as Amplats, declared force majeure and cut its production outlook on March 6 after it shut a converter plant following an explosion.

Amplats said repairs at its processing facilities would cost 650 million to 800 million rand ($37 million to $46 million) and that it ws reviewing its capital spending plans for 2020.

It said full-year production would be at the lower end of a 4.2 million to 4.6 million ounce range. (Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by David Clarke)