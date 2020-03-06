UPDATE 2-Anglo American Platinum shares slide after explosion forces shutdown

* Amplats declares force majeure

* Amplats cuts PGMs production guidance by 900,000 ounces

* Processing plant shut because of risk of explosion

* Repairs should take 80 days (Updates, adds quotes from investor call)

By Helen Reid

JOHANNESBURG, March 6 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum , the world’s second-biggest platinum group metals producer, declared force majeure and cut its output outlook because of a shutdown of processing facilities following an explosion, sending its shares sharply lower.

Amplats cut its platinum group metals production guidance for 2020 by 900,000 ounces, from between 4.2 million and 4.7 million ounces to between 3.3 million and 3.8 million ounces.

The producer’s Johannesburg-listed shares were down 12.7% at 970 rand by 1320 GMT. Anglo American, which owns 77% of Amplats, saw its London-listed shares fall 8%.

An explosion on Feb. 10 damaged the Anglo Converter Plant (ACP) phase A plant, part of a chain of processing facilities, at Waterval smelter in Rustenburg, 141 km (88 miles) from Johannesburg.

The phase B unit was set to take over but water was detected in the furnace, which posed the risk of another explosion, so Amplats shut the plant down.

“The reason we’re stopping is we can’t isolate and detect the source of that water,” Amplats CEO Chris Griffith said on a call following the announcement. “If we have an explosion then we’ll be out for a year with no production from Anglo American Platinum.”

The company, which is majority owned by Anglo American , said repairs to the phase B unit would take about 80 days.

It said it had to declare force majeure - which allows the suspension of contractual obligations because of exceptional circumstances - as it cannot process material during that time.

Repairs on the phase A plant should be completed by Q2 of 2021, it said.

Amplats cut its platinum production guidance to between 1.5 million and 1.7 million ounces, from 2 million to 2.2 million ounces. Palladium guidance was cut to between 1.1 million and 1.2 million ounces from 1.4 million to 1.5 million ounces.

Its own mines will carry on producing and the resulting concentrate can be smelted at one of Amplats’ four smelter complexes, but the company will not be able to refine its own or third-party production while the plant is under repair.

“As it stands now the plan is still to continue mining as much as possible so that the metal is not lost to the market, and as quickly as we can catch up we will,” Griffith said in response to analysts’ questions about any knock-on impacts.

Anglo American Platinum refines platinum group metals from Sibanye-Stillwater, African Rainbow Minerals, Royal Bafokeng Platinum and Siyanda. (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by David Goodman and Barbara Lewis)