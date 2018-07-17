FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 7:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Amplats, PIC invest $200 million in platinum venture funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 17 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Anglo American Platinum has invested $100 million in two venture capital funds focused on increasing demand for platinum group metals, it said on Tuesday.

The investment in the two UK-based funds, managed by AP Ventures, will be matched by a similar commitment from the South African state pension fund, the Public Investment Corporation.

“Developing the market for PGMs is a strategic priority for Anglo American Platinum and this investment with AP Ventures is a key initiative,” Anglo American Platinum said in a statement.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely

