UPDATE 1-Anglo American confirms Peru copper project, H1 earnings rise

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Anglo American is going ahead with developing its $5 billion Quellaveco assets in Peru, one of the world’s largest untapped copper projects, and also said its first-half earnings had risen 11 percent year-on-year.

After being one of the miners hardest hit by the commodity crash of 2015-16, Anglo American has made one of the strongest recoveries, although all the major miners have pared gains this year as concerns of a possible trade war have hit metals markets.

CEO Mark Cutifani said in a call with reporters Anglo American’s aim was to have projects resilient enough to cope with “whatever the market throws at us”.

The Quellaveco project is a low-cost, long life asset, he said, with the potential to be expanded beyond an initial 30-year life-span.

Initial capacity is expected to be 127,500 tonnes per day, with first production seen in 2022.

Anglo American had been expected to announce the project was going ahead after it said in June it had agreed to increase Japanese Mitsubishi Corp’s stake in the project to 40 percent. Anglo holds 60 percent.

Mitsubishi’s increased share reduces the development risk for Anglo American, although most analysts say copper is one of the most useful and sought-after commodities because of its relevance to the old economy and to rising demand from the renewable and electric vehicle sectors.

Anglo’s first half 11 percent rise in underlying EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to $4.6 billion was roughly in line with analyst forecasts.

Its share price slipped around 1 percent by 0715 GMT.