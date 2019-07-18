Miner Anglo American posts 2% rise in second-quarter output

July 18 (Reuters) - Miner Anglo American said on Thursday its overall output rose 2% in the second quarter, benefiting from a ramp up in iron ore production at its Minas-Rio mine in Brazil and increased metallurgical coal output.

“We remain broadly on track overall to deliver this full year’s production targets, with an increase to Minas-Rio guidance offsetting two reductions at De Beers and Kumba Iron Ore,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Cutifani said in a statement.

The global miner said Minas-Rio iron ore production for the quarter ended June 30 was 5.9 million tonnes and metallurgical coal output rose 11% to 5.8 million tonnes following the completion of maintenance in the prior quarter. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)