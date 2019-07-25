UPDATE 1-Anglo American ups dividend, launches $1 bln share buyback

(Adds outlook, analyst estimates)

July 25 (Reuters) - UK-based miner Anglo American Plc raised its dividend payout by 27% and announced a $1 billion share buyback on Thursday but said it was urgently investigating the death of 10 employees in commuter accidents in Chile.

Five Anglo American workers died in safety incidents last year and the company said there were three more deaths in the first half of the year.

“The safety of our people ‒ at work or travelling to and from home ‒ is paramount and we have instructed additional wide-ranging measures, including with all those who provide transport services to us,” Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said in the company’s first-half results statement.

Anglo American reported underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $5.45 billion in the six months ended June 30 topping the $5.16 billion expected by a company-compiled consensus of 12 analysts.

That was helped by the resumption of operations at its Minas-Rio mine for which it increased annual production guidance to 19 million tonnes to 21 million tonnes from 18 million tonnes to 20 million tonnes.

The company raised the interim dividend payment to $0.62 from $0.49, a year earlier and said it expected to deliver an additional $3 billion to $4 billion in annual underlying core earnings run-rate improvement by 2022 compared with 2017. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)