AngloGold Ashanti sees strong cash generation and higher dividends

Dec 18 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti said costs and production are on track to meet guidance, and that full-year 2020 free cash flow generation will be the strongest in almost a decade, enabling the miner to double the dividend pay-out ratio.

The miner said selling its South African mines to Harmony Gold would drive its Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions down by 45%. AngloGold Ashanti will set emissions targets in the second half of 2021, it said in an update to the market on Friday. (Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)