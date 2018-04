April 16 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti said on Monday its Chief Executive Officer Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan was resigning to take the top job at mining conglomerate Vedanta Resources Plc.

Venkatakrishnan will remain in his current role until Aug. 30 and a search for a new CEO is underway, AngloGold said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Edmund Blair)