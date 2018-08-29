Worker strike halts operations at AngloGold's Guinea mine

CONAKRY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A strike at AngloGold Ashanti’s Siguiri gold mine in Guinea has halted operations there, mines ministry secretary-general Saadou Nimaga said on Wednesday.

The Société aurifère de Guinée, in which AngloGold holds an 85 percent stake, confirmed in a statement that a strike was underway and encouraged employees not wishing to participate in the strike to report to work. The strike began on Tuesday. (Reporting By Saliou Samb; Writing by Aaron Ross. Editing by Jane Merriman)