FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
August 29, 2018 / 6:58 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Worker strike halts operations at AngloGold's Guinea mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A strike at AngloGold Ashanti’s Siguiri gold mine in Guinea has halted operations there, mines ministry secretary-general Saadou Nimaga said on Wednesday.

The Société aurifère de Guinée, in which AngloGold holds an 85 percent stake, confirmed in a statement that a strike was underway and encouraged employees not wishing to participate in the strike to report to work. The strike began on Tuesday. (Reporting By Saliou Samb; Writing by Aaron Ross. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.