Angola, Congo tell dos Santos to cooperate with justice after asset freeze

LISBON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The presidents of Angola and Congo said on Sunday Isabel dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of the country’s previous leader, and her Congolese husband Sindika Dokolo should cooperate with the justice system after their assets were frozen.

In a statement, the presidents said the best way forward for dos Santos and Dokolo was the “maximum cooperation with the competent authorities of the state and the Angolan court”. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Catarina Demony; editing by David Evans)