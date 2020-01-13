Market News
January 13, 2020 / 10:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Angolan courts could take action to seize dos Santos' assets abroad 'if necessary' - prosecution

1 Min Read

LISBON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Angolan courts have not taken any action to have billionaire ex-first daughter Isabel Dos Santos’ assets seized abroad but “will not hesitate to resort to such mechanisms if necessary”, a prosecution spokesman told Reuters.

The asset freeze pertaining to Isabel dos Santos, her husband Sindika Dokolo and associate Mario da Silva will not be treated as a corruption allegation because it is a civil matter related to debts owned to the state, spokesman Alvaro Joao said.

“The parties can resolve the case in a number of ways: recognising the debt to the state, and paying it, or taking it to the end of the case to let the courts decide,” he said. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Writing by Noah Browning; editing by Louise Heavens)

