LUANDA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Angola's inflation slowed to 29.01 percent year-on-year in July from 30.51 percent in June, according to data on the national statistics agency's website seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Price increases on a month-on-month basis fell to 1.77 percent in July from 1.52 percent previously. (Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)