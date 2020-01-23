Manager of Sonangol account in Portuguese bank found dead in Lisbon- report

LISBON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The director of private banking at small Portuguese lender Eurobic and manager of Angola’s oil firm Sonangol’s account at the bank, Nuno Ribeiro da Cunha, was found dead at his house in Lisbon on Wednesday, Lusa news agency said on Thursday, citing a police source.

The same police source told Lusa that “everything points to suicide”. Police officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Along with Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, Ribeiro da Cunha was one of the people named as a formal suspect by Angola’s public prosecutors in the case of alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of funds while the former first daughter dos Santos was chairwoman of the state oil firm in 2016-2017.

Eurobic could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Catarina Demony, editing by Andrei Khalip)