Dos Santos calls new corruption allegations "extremely false"

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Angolan billionaire and former first daughter Isabel dos Santos denied corruption accusations against her on Thursday after she was named a suspect in mismanagement and misallocation of funds by Angolan prosecutors.

“The allegations which have been made against me over the last few days are extremely misleading and untrue. We will seek to clarify our position in relation to the latest accusations,” she said in a statement.

“I have always operated within the law and all my commercial transactions have been approved by lawyers, banks, auditors and regulators.” (Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Hugh Lawson)