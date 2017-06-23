FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Central bank says Angola will not devalue kwanza to stem fx shortages
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2017 / 2:26 PM / 2 months ago

Central bank says Angola will not devalue kwanza to stem fx shortages

1 Min Read

LUANDA, June 23 (Reuters) - Angola's central bank will not consider devaluing the kwanza currency or introducing changes to the exchange rate regime, the governor of the bank said on Friday, as Africa's number two oil producer struggles with shortages of foreign currency.

Bank of Angola Governor Valter Filipe da Silva said the stability of the financial system relied on controlling interest rates and taming runaway inflation, which has soared to over 40 percent.

"That is why we understand and will continue to reaffirm that at this moment there is no need to alter the exchange rate or devalue the national currency," da Silva told journalists following a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace. (Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.