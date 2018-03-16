FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 8:39 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Angola's economic growth seen rising to 2.25 pct this year - IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA, March 16 (Reuters) - Angola’s economic growth is expected to quicken to 2.25 percent this year from one percent in 2017, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.

“The Angolan economy is experiencing a mild recovery. The new administration is rightly focusing on restoring macroeconomic stability and improving governance,” the IMF told reporters in Luanda.

The IMF said it expected inflation to reach 24.75 pct by the end of the year. Inflation stood at 22.72 percent year-on-year in January. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Writing by Joe Brock Editing by James Macharia)

