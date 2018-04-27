FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 3:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-Quantum Global says seeks amicable solution to Angola row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats earlier story, no change to text)

ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - Swiss-based Quantum Global said on Friday all Angola’s money was accounted for after the African country’s FSDEA sovereign wealth fund said it was taking steps to remove Quantum as its asset manager.

“Quantum Global would like to state that all the money of the Angolan government is accounted for in publicly disclosed accounts that have been independently audited for a number of years,” it said in a statement, calling the dispute contractual rather than one of performance.

“Quantum Global looks forward to resolving this situation with the FSDEA in an amicable manner,” it added. (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Alison Williams)

