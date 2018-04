JOHANNESBURG, April 27 (Reuters) - The sovereign wealth fund of Angola (FSDEA), Africa’s No. 2 crude producer, “is taking steps to remove” Swiss-based Quantum Global as its asset manager, it said on Friday.

“FSDEA has great concerns about Quantum Global’s approach to investment of the FSDEA funds, as it believes that is not fully aligned with the principles for which the FSDEA was established,” the fund said in a statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard Editing by Alison Williams)