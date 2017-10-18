Sonangol's dos Santos says new Angola president backs oil firm's reforms

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Angola’s new President João Lourenço backs the reform plans of oil company Sonangol, the state firm’s powerful chief Isabel dos Santos said on Wednesday.

“Our relations are full alignment,” dos Santos said in a Reuters newsmaker interview, adding Lourenco was “fully aware” of her plans for Sonangol’s transformation.

“We are engaged with the government and the government’s mission to overcome the difficulties in the Angolan economy.”

Dos Santos, appointed to her role in 2016, is 18 months into a five-year turnaround plan for Sonangol, which was hit hard by the slump in oil prices that began in 2014. Last month, Lourenço was sworn in as Angola’s first new president in 38 years. (Reporting by Libby George; Writing by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Mark Potter)