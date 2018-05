LUANDA, May 24 (Reuters) - Angola’s central bank said on Thursday it has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 18 percent at a meeting of its monetary policy committee.

In a statement posted on its website, the bank also said it was cutting its Permanent Lending Facility rate to 18 percent from 20 percent and merging it with the benchmark rate. In future the bank said it will only give out the benchmark rate. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by Ed Stoddard)