LUANDA, May 8 (Reuters) - Angola’s President João Lourenço on Wednesday sacked Carlos Saturnino as chair of state energy firm Sonangol, as Africa’s second-largest crude oil producer suffers one of its worst fuel shortages in years.

Sebastiao Gaspar Martins will replace Saturnino as chair of the oil producer, Angola’s largest and most important company, a statement from the president’s office said. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)