Angola annuls winning tender for 4th telecoms operating license - presidency

LUANDA, April 18 (Reuters) - Angola’s President João Lourenço annulled on Thursday the winning tender for the country’s fourth telecoms operating license and ordered it be re-run to ensure “a clean and transparent process,” his office said.

The move comes less than a week after an unknown Angolan company, Telstar Telecomunicacoes, won the tender first announced shortly after Lourenço’s inauguration in 2017 and heralded then as part of an opening up of one of Africa’s most closed economies. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by Alexandra Hudson)