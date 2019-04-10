Patagonia sues Anheuser-Busch over use of name for new beer

Sportswear maker Patagonia has filed suit against Anheuser-Busch, accusing the beer company of trademark infringement for copying its name and logo for a new brand of beer it recently launched at Colorado ski resorts.

Filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court, the lawsuit says the beer company is clearly taking advantage of Patagonia’s famous brand to confuse consumers into believing that the beer is a Patagonia product.

