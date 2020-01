SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian private education company Anima said in a securities filing on Thursday the company had approved a capital increase of 1.1 billion reais ($263 million), with each share in the stock offering being priced at 36.25 reais, according to a securities filing.

Anima said the transaction raised its total capital stock to 1.631 billion reais from 531 million reais, according to the filing. ($1 = 4.1826 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by David Evans)