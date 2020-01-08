Brazil's Anima picks banks for share offering -reports

SAO PAULO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Anima Holding SA has hired banks to manage a 1 billion reais ($246 million) share offering, Brazilian newspapers reported on Wednesday.

The company has selected investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Bradesco BBI, XP Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co to manage the offering.

Anima, which provides services to 115,000 students mainly in college, intends to raise money to speed up growth, newspapers Valor Economico and Estadao reported.

Shares in Anima have gained more than 70% in the last 12 months.

The company was not available for immediate comment.