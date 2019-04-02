ANNOUNCEMENT-Folli appoints new human resources manager

FF Group announces that Mr. Georgios Tzilivakis assumes the position of Human Resources Director of FF Group, as of April 1st 2019, following the recent resignation of Mrs. Athena Vlachou.

Mr. Tzilivakis has a 25-year career as senior executive in the field of Human Resources Management in Greece and abroad, with significant experience in executive recruitment and development, change management and organizational restructuring.

He has recently worked for Better Future LLC as a Human Resources consultant, while he formerly held the position of Human Resources Manager for seven years at Alpha Bank Serbia, a member of Alpha Bank Group. Previously, he has worked in executive positions in Greek and multinational companies operating in the industries of food, fashion retail, automotive as well as in the banking sector.

Mr. Anastasios Frangou, CEO of FF Group, stated: “We warmly welcome Mr. Tzilivakis to the FF Group. We are confident that, with his knowledge and long-term experience in the Human Resources Management sector, he will make a significant contribution to the Group’s restructuring process. At this point, we would like to sincerely thank Mrs. Athena Vlachou for her contribution to the Group and wish her all success in her future professional endeavors”.