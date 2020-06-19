ANNOUNCEMENT-OTE Telecom issues 350 mln euro notes

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (“OTE SA”) announces that its subsidiary OTE plc, with registered seat in the UK, on 19 June 2020, issued €150 million Notes due 10 December 2020 and €200 million Notes due 10 June 2021. The coupon was set at 0.960% per annum and 0.977% per annum respectively. The new Notes were fully subscribed by Deutsche Telekom AG.

The new Notes were issued by OTE plc and guaranteed by ΟΤΕ SA under the existing Global Medium Term Note Programme, governed by English Law, and are not listed for trading. Settlement was executed today June 19, 2020.

The proceeds of the new Notes will be used for the partial refinancing of the €628 million OTE plc Notes maturing in July 2020.