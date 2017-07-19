FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ansell announces $100 mln restructuring following sale of condoms business
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
What will Kim do next?
July 19, 2017 / 11:16 PM / in a month

Ansell announces $100 mln restructuring following sale of condoms business

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Rubber products maker Ansell Ltd announced writedowns and restructuring on Thursday following the sale of its flagship condoms business two months ago.

Ansell said it will spend US$70 million to $100 million over three years to reorganise its supply chain, merge its single-use and medical divisions into a "healthcare" unit and find other cost savings.

It also announced non-cash asset write downs of $20 million to $30 million related to the closure of some "smaller, less efficient" production lines.

Ansell in May sold its oldest division, which produced condoms, for $600 million to China's Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd and CITIC Capital China Partners LP. ($1 = 1.2566 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru. Editing by Tom Westbrook and)

