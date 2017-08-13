FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Ansell full year profit down 7 pct, misses forecast
August 13, 2017 / 10:46 PM / 2 months ago

Australia's Ansell full year profit down 7 pct, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Australian rubber-products maker Ansell Ltd said on Monday its full-year profit fell 7.2 percent, missing forecasts, hurt by rising raw material costs and one-off charges from the sale of its condom business.

Net profit for the 12 months to June 30 fell to $147.7 million from $159.1 million a year ago. That compares with an estimate of $155.6 million according to 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company declared a final dividend of 23.75 cents per share, up from 23.5 cents a year ago. The company reports in U.S. dollars. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

