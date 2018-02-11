FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Healthcare
February 11, 2018 / 10:20 PM / in 16 hours

Profits jump as Australia's Ansell realizes gains from condoms unit sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian rubber products maker Ansell Ltd said on Monday its underlying half-year profit rose six-fold, as it recognized gains from the divestment of its Sexual Wellness unit.

Proceeds from the sale lifted net profit for the six months to Dec. 31 to $428.2 million from $69.8 million a year ago.

The company declared an interim dividend of 20.50 cents per share, up from 20.25 cents a year ago. The company reports in U.S. dollars. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Westbrook)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.