Profits jump as Australia's Ansell realizes gains from condoms unit sale

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian rubber products maker Ansell Ltd said on Monday its underlying half-year profit rose six-fold, as it recognized gains from the divestment of its Sexual Wellness unit.

Proceeds from the sale lifted net profit for the six months to Dec. 31 to $428.2 million from $69.8 million a year ago.

The company declared an interim dividend of 20.50 cents per share, up from 20.25 cents a year ago. The company reports in U.S. dollars. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Westbrook)