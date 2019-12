SHANGHAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ant Financial, the financial services arm of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , has appointed Simon Hu as its new CEO, replacing Eric Jing, the unit said on Thursday in a statement.

Jing will remain executive chairman of Ant Financial, a position he held concurrently with the CEO title.

Hu will report to Jing, Ant Financial said. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Tom Hogue)