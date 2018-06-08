China's Ant Financial says raises $14 bln in funding round

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Ant Financial Services Group, operator of China’s biggest online payment platform by market share, said on Friday it had raised around $14 billion from investors including Singapore’s sovereign fund and U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC.

The capital-raising comes ahead of a widely expected initial public offering (IPO), though Ant has neither publicly set a timetable nor chosen a likely stock exchange.

In a statement, Ant listed Singaporean sovereign fund GIC Pte Ltd and state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd as investors in the financing round.

It said the funds would be used to speed up globalisation plans for its popular Alipay payment platform and to invest in developing technology. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan Editing by Miral Fahmy)