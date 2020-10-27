Ant Group closes $17.2 billion Hong Kong IPO book early amid strong demand - sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ant Financial Services Group, Alibaba's financial affiliate, is pictured at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ant Group will close its Hong Kong institutional book building one day early as it aims to raise about $17.2 billion in the city, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The book was due to close on Thursday, but that deadline will be accelerated to Wednesday 5pm in each region.

The order book was oversubscribed one hour after the launch on Monday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Ant Group declined to comment on the early closure.

The sources asked not be identified as they were not authorised to comment to media.

The Chinese fintech giant is looking to raise up to $34.4 billion in a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, with the offer split between the two exchanges.