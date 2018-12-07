Consortium led by Anta Sports to acquire Finland's Amer Sports for $5.2 bln

Dec 7 (Reuters) - A consortium led by China’s Anta Sports made an offer to acquire Finland’s Amer Sports in a deal that values the company at 4.6 billion euros ($5.23 billion), the Chinese firm said on Friday.

The consortium, which includes Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, has offered 40 euros per share in cash for the maker of Wilson tennis racquets and branded outdoor gear.

Reuters on Thursday reported that Amer Sports is close to signing a 4.6 billion euro deal to be taken over by a consortium led by Anta Sports, citing a person with direct knowledge of the transaction. ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)