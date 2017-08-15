China's ANTA Sports reports record 6-month profit; shares jump

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - ANTA Sports Products Ltd on Tuesday reported its biggest ever six-month profit as sales at its kids product line jumped, while a promising e-commerce business as China's sports sector continues to strengthen also underpinned results.

Shares in the home-grown sports brand rose more than 6 percent to an all-time high of HK$29.35 after the results announcement. By 0616 GMT, they were up over 5 percent, outpacing a 0.2 percent rise in the benchmark index.

ANTA, China's biggest sportswear retailer by market value, posted a net profit of 1.45 billion yuan ($217.3 million) for the first half of 2017, the highest ever for a six-month period.

That was above the 1.13 billion yuan reported a year ago and an average forecast of 1.31 billion yuan from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

The retailer also raked in a record revenue of 7.32 billion yuan over the period, up 19.2 percent, while its gross profit margin increased 2.7 percentage point to 50.6 percent.

ANTA said its FILA KIDS collection had continued to grow and that it saw "tremendous opportunities in the future development and potential" of the ANTA KIDS brand.

"We aim to optimize our brand mix by seeking M&A opportunities involving high-end international brands that can complement and enhance the Group's ability to meet the sportswear needs of each consumer," ANTA said in a statement.

Analysts expect China's sports market to grow at a faster pace than its GDP in the next decade as consumption strengthens, aided by supportive government policy and an increasing demand for recreational sports.

ANTA operated 9,041 stores, including ANTA KIDS, by the end of June. That compared to 8,860 at end of 2016. It said the total number of stores would hit 9,200-9,300 by end-2017.

Last week, smaller rival Li Ning Co Ltd posted a 67 percent jump in half-yearly profit, helped by strong online sales and tight inventory controls. ($1 = 6.6725 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)