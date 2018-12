Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck and Co said on Friday it would buy privately held Antelliq Group, which makes digital identification products for animals, for about 2.1 billion euros ($2.37 billion).

Merck said it will make a cash payment and assume Antelliq’s debt of 1.15 billion euros ($1.30 billion), which it intends to repay shortly after the closing of the deal. ($1 = 0.8860 euros) (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)