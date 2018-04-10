FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 10:12 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Jack Ma's Ant Financial set to raise $9 bln in funding- WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s financial technology business Ant Financial plans to raise $9 billion in latest round of funding, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The latest funding round could value Ant Financial at close to $150 billion, making it by far the world's largest unicorn, according to the report. (on.wsj.com/2IGHLdI)

Ant Financial and Alibaba were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

