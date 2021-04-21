Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Anthem posts over 9% rise in quarterly profit on IngenioRx strength

By Reuters Staff

April 21 (Reuters) - Health insurer Anthem Inc on Wednesday posted a 9.3% rise in first-quarter profit, helped mainly by higher revenue from the unit that includes its pharmacy benefits management business, IngenioRx.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $1.67 billion, or $6.71 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.52 billion, or $5.94 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

